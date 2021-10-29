133 test positive for Covid as three succumb

133 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 5,522 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing total confirmed positive cases to 253,151.

The positivity rate is now at 2.4% with cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,696,852.

Out of the new cases 130 are Kenyans except 3 that are foreigners with 70 males and 63 females.

The youngest is a one-year-old child while the oldest is 86 years.

52 patients have recovered from the disease with 39 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 13 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 246,621 of whom 199,211 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 47,410 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Sadly, 3 patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility audit records in October 2021 pushing the cumulative deaths to 5,273.

A total of 463 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,255 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

24 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 13 of whom are on ventilatory support and 11 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

Vaccination

A total of 5,226,128 vaccines have so far been administered across the country.

Of these, 3,642,163 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 1,583,965.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 41.1%.

Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 5.8%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

Nairobi County is leading with 17.4% of the population fully vaccinated followed by Nyeri county 15.4% Kiambu 9.2%, Uasin Gishu with 8.2%, Nyandarua 7.8%, Kisumu 7.2% and Mombasa 7.0%, while, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, and Marsabit are the least counties with less than 1% of the population fully vaccinated.