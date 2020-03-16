Transport CS Macharia: Clean vehicles, fumigate trains after every trip

Written By: Christine Muchira/Irene Muchuma
13

Public transport operators have also been directed to exercise maximum hygiene by providing hand sanitizers to passengers.
KBC-survey-feedback-poster

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia wants financial institutions to partner with the matatu industry to end paper money transaction.

Macharia says this will help in containing any possible spread of the Coronavirus.

Public transport operators have also been directed to exercise maximum hygiene by providing hand sanitizers to passengers.

Also Read  Trump's virus travel ban on Europe comes into force

The Transport CS Macharia ordered matatu operators to clean their vehicles after dropping off passengers, while trains were directed to be fumigated on arrival at the stations. after every trip.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

He warned that licenses of public transport operators’ who will disregard measures to tame coronavirus including providing sanitisers to passengers will be revoked.

Also Read  KNUT: Equip teachers well to effectively implement CBC

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Christine Muchira

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR