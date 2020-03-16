Transport CS Macharia: Clean vehicles, fumigate trains after every trip

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia wants financial institutions to partner with the matatu industry to end paper money transaction.

Macharia says this will help in containing any possible spread of the Coronavirus.

Public transport operators have also been directed to exercise maximum hygiene by providing hand sanitizers to passengers.

The Transport CS Macharia ordered matatu operators to clean their vehicles after dropping off passengers, while trains were directed to be fumigated on arrival at the stations. after every trip.

He warned that licenses of public transport operators’ who will disregard measures to tame coronavirus including providing sanitisers to passengers will be revoked.

