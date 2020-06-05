134 more test positive for Covid-19, 51 discharged

134 more have tested positive for Covid-19 disease in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of positive cases in the country to 2474.

Out of the new positive cases, 131 are Kenyans, one is Somali, one Tanzanian and one Congolese National.

Mombasa has the highest number of cases at 67, distributed in several areas, Kisauni has 25 cases, Jomvu 12, Changamwe, and Mvita 10 cases each and Likoni one case.

Nairobi has 31 with Kibera leading with 19 cases and Westlands with seven, Makadara three, Langata and Embakasi East, two cases each, Ruaraka, Kasarani, Embakasi south one case each

Busia has 15 cases, Machakos, five, Taita Taveta four, Kilifi and Nakuru, two

cases each while, Garissa, Murang’a, Kisumu, Uasin Gishu and Kajiado has one case each.

Kiambu County has two cases which are from Ruiru and Kabete, while in Nakuru, the two cases are from Naivasha.

Garissa one case is from Daadab while the Muranga case is from Makuyu, Kisumu case is from Kisumu Central, Uasin Gishu one case from Turbo who is a truck driver, Kericho one case from Ainamoi and Kajiado one case from Kajiado East.

In terms of gender, 98 are males and thirty 36 females with the youngest being six years old, while the oldest is 70.