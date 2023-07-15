13,439 slots up for grabs in primary teacher training colleges

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu on Saturday launched the application for placement to diploma teacher training courses, with 13,439 slots up for grabs.

For the second year, the placement of trainees to the 32 public teacher training colleges will be handled by the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS), which has opened its online portal for the application.

Applicants will be seeking to fill 13,439 slots in the Diploma in Primary Teacher Education (DPTE) and Diploma in Early Childhood Teacher Education (DECTE) programmes, according to the Ministry of Education.

The minimum requirement is a mean grade of C (plain) in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination.

There are no additional subject requirements, Mr. Machogu announced at Kangaru School in Embu, where he presided over an education and career guidance day.

KUCCPS Chief Executive Officer Dr. Agnes Mercy Wahome, who spoke at the same forum, said the portal will remain open until July 28, 2023.

“This opportunity is for qualified KCSE certificate holders including non-Kenyan citizens who sat the exam in 2022 or earlier until the year 2000,” said Dr. Wahome.

The available places in the DPTE programme is 11,358 while there are 2,081 admission slots in the DECTE course.