Tufilamu Pictures is set to officially release 1988, on YouTube, on Friday, 10th April.

‘1988’ is a short film about the atrocities that happened in the infamous Nyayo Chambers. It’s a simulation of the late 80’s Kenyan society, that was too often characterized by civil rights infractions against free speech, punctuated by detainments that too often were associated with violent torture at the Nyayo Chambers.

The ‘1988’ story is of Khoti Babu, a law student at University of Nairobi, who gets on the wrong side of the law with alleged bad-mouthing of the government. Typical of numerous treasonous charges in this leg of Kenyan history, Khoti is subjected to brutal treatment and blackmailed into turning in his Marxist professors at his university, in exchange for immunity and a secure government job.

The official launch to the public comes at a time when most of the political events have been overshadowed by a global pandemic. The story revisits, a great piece of history that has remained untold for years now.

1988 was first premiered at Metta Nairobi then consequently screened at Anga Diamond Plaza. Due to our current “Stay-at-home” times, it will be featured on YouTube.

Starring: Helena Waithera, Mike Njeru, Raymond Ofula and Qwachezz Kwach,

Written by: Charles Chanchori

Directed by: Robert Asimba

