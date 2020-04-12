Churches conduct Easter services virtually

The Easter celebrations have been greatly impacted by the pandemic and the festival is being marked in silence as a result of the strict measures put in place by governments in a bid to contain the coronavirus spread.

The outbreak has also altered the way worship has been conducted over the years.

Churches across the country have been conducting their services virtually.

Contrary to the norm, this year’s Easter Celebrations have been marked in silence courtesy of the strict measures employed to contain the spread of coronavirus which continues to ravage the globe.

Measures that have disrupted several activities including religious traditions.

The Holy Family Basilica was almost empty save for a few members who turned up to facilitate the Easter Sunday Mass which was streamed online and which was presided over by His Grace Anthony Muheria the Archbishop of Nyeri together with His Eminence John Cardinal Njue amid the pandemic, Cardinal Njue remains hopeful that the disruption caused by the contagion will soon be a thing of the past.

In His Easter Sermon, Archbishop Muheria noted that the resurrection of Christ should bestow hope upon mankind to overcome all challenges including the coronavirus.

He called on Kenyans to shun greed and mark this Easter by giving to the poor and the vulnerable members of the society.

A similar situation was witnessed at the All Saints Cathedral.

A constant feature being that of empty benches with a handful of members attending this unique mass maintaining social distance.

The sermon was rich in hope as Kenyans were encouraged to remember God remains in charge even in difficult times.

