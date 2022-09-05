13th Parliament set to hold first sitting Thursday

The 13th parliament will hold its first sitting on Thursday, 8th September 2022 following a gazette notice issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Members of the two Houses; National Assembly and the Senate will during the sitting take oath of office and thereafter elect their respective speakers and their deputies.

“I, Uhuru Kenyatta, President and Commander-in Chief of the Kenya Defences, appoint that the First Sitting of the National Assembly and Senate shall be held at the main Parliament Buildings,” the Gazette Notice indicated

The National Assembly will have 349 MPs and 12 nominated members of parliament while the Senate will have 47 members and 20 nominated Senators.

The Clerk of the Senate; Jeremiah Nyegenye confirmed that the business to be transacted at this sitting on 8th September 2022 will be the swearing of senators, the election of the speaker, and deputy speaker of the senate by article 106 of the constitution.

Kenya Kwanza coalition has 24 Senators against Azimio’s 23 while in the National Assembly Azimio commands a majority with 167 members against 159 members of the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

So far seven individuals have shown interest for the position of National Assembly Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

They include; Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, FORD Kenya leader Moses Wetangula, Farah Maalim, Robert Gichimu Githinji, Isaac Aluoch Polo, Jared Oluoch Oundo and Noah Winja.