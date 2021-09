Police are puzzled with the discovery of 14 bodies discovered within Garissa and Tana River counties in the last 4 months. The mystery further deepens as no one has come forward to report any missing person or claim any of the bodies lying at the Garissa referral Hospital. Tana North sub-county police commander Ali Ndiema is now appealing to members of the public to assist in identifying the bodies. Samples from the bodies have however been taken to the government chemist for further analysis.