14 counties to get locally assembled hospital beds

The government has handed over 170 locally acquired hospital beds to 14 counties.

Each hospital will get 10 beds with Nairobi getting 40 beds.

Speaking during the flagging off event at Uhuru Park Nairobi, Industrialization and Trade Cabinet Secretary Betty Maina said the government was moving to source locally manufactured goods to uplift the livelihoods of Kenyans.

This is the 1st batch of the 500 beds procured from local artisans following a Presidential directive in response to COVID-19.

Maina challenged young people to showcase their capabilities and talents noting that going forward the government will be keen to work closely with local innovators.

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho who attended the event said the beds have been given to the counties at no cost.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Health also attended the event.