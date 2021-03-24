14 counties to get locally assembled hospital beds

Written By: Beatrice Gatonye/Claire Wanja

Each county will get 10 beds.

The government has handed over 170 locally acquired hospital beds to 14 counties.

Each hospital will get 10 beds with Nairobi getting 40 beds.

Speaking during the flagging off event at Uhuru Park Nairobi, Industrialization and Trade Cabinet Secretary Betty Maina said the government was moving to source locally manufactured goods to uplift the livelihoods of Kenyans.

This is the 1st batch of the 500 beds procured from local artisans following a Presidential directive in response to COVID-19.

CS Betty Maina flags off trucks carrying hospital beds to be distributed to various Counties across the Country at Uhuru Park, Nairobi.

Maina challenged young people to showcase their capabilities and talents noting that going forward the government will be keen to work closely with local innovators.

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho who attended the event said the beds have been given to the counties at no cost.

“Here is the first batch of the 500 jua kali ICU beds procured from three young innovators following H.E. President Kenyatta’s directive last year. Each county will receive some as part of GoK’s response to COVID-19 and efforts to popularize the “Buy Kenya Build Kenya” concept.” Dr. Eng. Karanja Kibicho

Senior officials from the Ministry of Health also attended the event.

