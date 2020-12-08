14 more deaths reported as 521 test positive for Covid-19

The death toll from Covid-19 pandemic rose to 1,545 Tuesday after 14 more patients succumbed.

The Ministry of health further announced 521 new cases from 4,721 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Mercy Mwangangi giving an update of coronavirus situation in the country at Afya House said the total caseload of confirmed cases had climbed to 89,100. 425 have been discharged after full recovery.

“On a positive note, today 425 patients have recovered from the disease, 330 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 95 have been discharged from various hospitals. Total recoveries now stand at 69,839” said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The number of infections has been on a downward trend this week after a worrying spike across the country with a sustained double-digit positivity rate.

The just-ended month of November has gone down in history as the worst period since the first case was reported in March.

Cumulative tests are now 938,936. From the cases, 504 are Kenyans while 17 are foreigners. In terms of gender 315 are males and 206 females, the youngest being a three-year-old baby, while the oldest is 90.

Of the new cases, Nairobi county leads with 191, Kilifi 93, Kiambu 32, Busia 28, Uasin Gishu 22, Nakuru 19, Mombasa 17, Nyeri 14, Kajiado 14,

Bungoma 13, Kirinyaga and Tana River have 11 cases respectively.

Currently, there are 1,102 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide with 8,016 on Home Based Isolation and Care.

71 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 31 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 39 on supplemental oxygen. One patient is on observation.

Another 66 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen out of whom 58 are in the general wards while eight are in the high dependency unit.

The CAS assured that the government was making progress in the fight against the virus.

“Since Coronavirus disease struck our country it has made the lives of many Kenyans unbearable however we are glad that we have been able to make steps towards fighting this disease head-on,” she said.