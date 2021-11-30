14 students in Kirinyaga arrested in connection to alleged arson

Fourteen students of Kamuiru Boys High School in Kirinyaga County have been arrested in connection with the torching of a dormitory at the school.

Kirinyaga Central Sub-county Deputy County Commissioner, Daniel Ndege, said the students are being interrogated by detectives at Kerugoya police station.

No casualties were reported from the Sunday night fire incident. However, property belonging to over 80 students was destroyed.

Firefighters from the county government of Kirinyaga arrived at the school to put out the fire.