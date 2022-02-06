14 succumb to Covid-19 as 53 test positive

53 people have tested positive to Covid-19, from a sample size of 4,054 tested in the last 24 hours bringing total confirmed positive cases to 322,096.

The positivity rate is now at 1.2% while cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,258,097.

According to a statement from the ministry of health out of the new cases, 48 are Kenyans while 5 are foreigners. 34 males and 19 are females. The youngest is a nine month-old infant while the oldest is 89 years.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 322,096 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,258,097.

274 patients have recovered from the disease, 261 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 13 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 295,971 of whom 243,372 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 52,599 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Sadly, 14 patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility audit records in December 2021, January and February 2022. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 5,621.

A total of 250 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 3,731 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 7 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and all of them are on ventilatory support.

Another 66 patients are on supplemental oxygen and 64 of them are in the general wards. Two patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Vaccination campaign

A total of 13,599,070 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 6,910,914 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 6,241,813. Another

246,273 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years while 187,517 are booster doses.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 63.4%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 22.9%.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.