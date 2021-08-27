14 suspects in custody over youth radicalization in Mombasa

by Muraya Kamunde
Police in Mombasa are holding 14 terror suspects linked to the radicalization of youth in the region.

The suspects are said to be part of a group which was waylaid in Likoni area on Monday by the anti-terror police.

Police in Mombasa have intensified the crackdown on terror sleeper cells in the region.

14 suspects are currently behind bars after they were arrested in a secutiry operation in Likoni and Old Town.

On Monday, anti-terror police arrested two suspects and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition near the Likoni ferry.

Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna is now calling on boda boda operators to flash out alleged criminals hiding within their ranks.

Oguna is urging religious leaders to preach against radicalization, a vice that is posing a threat to peace in the Country.

  

