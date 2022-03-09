14 test positive for Covid-19, no deaths reported

The Covid-19 positivity rate now stands at 0.3% after 14 people tested positive on Wednesday for the disease, from a sample size of 5,585 tested in the last 24 hours.

13 are Kenyans while one is a foreigner. 9 are males while 5 are females. The youngest is a 5- year-old child while the oldest is 61 years.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 323,129 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,418,275

In terms of County distribution; Mandera 5, Nairobi 3, Kericho, Kisii, Kitui, Laikipia, Migori and Trans Nzoia 1 case each.

The distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (1), 10-19 years (1), 20-29 years (4), 30-39 (3), 40-49 (3), 50-59 (1), 60 years and above (1)

36 patients have recovered from the disease, all of them from Home Based and Isolation Care.

This pushes the total recoveries to 317,265 of whom 264,271 are from the HomeBased Care and Isolation program, while 52,994 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Today no death has been reported. Therefore, the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,641.

A total of 27 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 204 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

1 patient is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and is on ventilatory support. Another 4 patients are on supplemental oxygen and all of them are in the general wards.

No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

As of March 8th 2022, a total of 16,958,872 vaccines have been administered across the country.

Of these, 7,895,629 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 7,752,827.

Another 2 1,049,511 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years while 260,905 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 29,173 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 16,990.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 64.3%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 28.5%.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.