More than One Million people have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 disease worldwide, as the death toll surpassed 51,000 mark. According to the latest global figures from Johns Hopkins University about 210,000 patients recovered.

Here in Kenya, two more patients succumbed to the Coronavirus on Thursday as 29 others tested positive bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 110.

The pandemic has led to several medical researches being conducted to find a lasting solution, preferably a vaccine.

Several months down, the solution seems to be hard to come by, with nations pumping billions to research, innovation and donations.

In Kenya , schools and including colleges and universities have closed down , leaving a cloud of anxiety hovering around students’ heads, with candidates worried whether they shall sit the national examinations.

For Joe Noel, a 14 year old from Migori County, the closure of schools has ignited a spirit of innovation in him. The class 8 candidate from Nyamome village, Migori county had developed a model facility which he believes when implemented by the government will help Kenya , and even the rest of the world manage Coronavirus effectively.

While off his routine studies, Joe does final touches on his hospital project which he says he has developed though internet research and innovation.

The model Maximus isolation center which he plans to implement in Marsabit County, in North Eastern Kenya, he says will help in decongest hospitals and it will be a safer isolation place for Corona victims .

Noel says that his project which shall sit on a 15 hectare parcel of land near lake Turkana, shall use locally available equipment and materials but shall be highly effective in controlling and managing the pandemic.

The model facility consists of three long buildings with a capacity of 1000 beds each. They act as holding , treatment and recovery centers respectively with maximum sterilization at each point of entry.

The teenage innovator says he as was disturbed by the government’s proposal to have learning institutions serve as treatment centers for COVID-19, something which he says would worsen the situation after schools re opened.

He termed the proposal as untimely saying with his proposal, the governments headache of having enough and spacious medical facilities will be a thing of the past.

The pilot phase of his project he wants to be implemented in Marsabit where he believes there is vast land and adequate solar energy to run the ‘green facility.’

Noel is optimistic that some day, the government will notice his project and see the need to actualize it and roll it out to other regions with inadequate medical facilities.

He hopes to be part and parcel of the implementation team adding that it won’t distract him from his normal leaning activities.

His parents termed him as very innovative young boy.