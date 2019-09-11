14-year old boy kills friend after name-calling in Kakamega

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in Kakamega County for killing his friend aged 15 years at Makutano village in Mautuma location of Lugari Sub County.

Mautuma location Chief Pamela Davava Kulali said the suspect who is a standard five pupil at St. Louis primary school started a quarrel with his friend after they engaged in a contest of name-calling.

The two boys later engaged in a fight before the suspect hit his companion with a stone on the head who thereafter collapsed on the ground unconscious.

She said after a few minutes the victim who was a Form One student at Handow Secondary School regained strength and walked home but did not inform his parents what had happened.

The chief said that the boy later developed complications that attracted the attention of his parents who demanded to know what he was suffering from but he still did not reveal.

His parents took the initiative to take him to the hospital but he was unfortunately pronounced dead upon arrival at the Mulimani Sub County Hospital.

Mrs. Kulali said police have opened investigations into the incident and added the main suspect and another friend who witnessed the incident have been arrested.