14,000 households in Laikipia to benefit from Universal Health Care

Written By: KNA

At least 14,000 poor households in Laikipia are set to benefit from Universal Health Coverage (UHC) health insurance scheme in the just released 2021-2022 national budgetary allocations.

Speaking at the Nanyuki Teaching and Referral hospital after a community engagement open forum, Governor Ndiritu Muriithi lauded President Uhuru Kenyatta’s commitment in enhancing affordable health care.

“Out of Ksh 47billion set aside for UHC, a portion of it will go to health insurance for the poor households. This is very important for everyone,’’ Muriithi noted.

The Governor expressed satisfaction with the NHIF registration in the County saying those who are yet to register should do so as soon as possible.

He said urged residents to ensure the elderly in the society are insured saying it will go along way in enhancing access to quality health care.

The National Government pledge for affordable health care has seen the allocation raised from Ksh 115.7 billion last year up to the current Ksh 121.1 billion.

