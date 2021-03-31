1,412 test positive to Covid as six succumb

1,412 people have tested positive to Covid-19 from a sample size of 9,219 tested in the last 24 hours bringing total confirmed positive cases to 134,058.

Kenya´s positivity rate stands at 15.3 percent.

Speaking at a press conference Wednesday, Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi said out of the new cases, 88 are foreigners and 1,324 are Kenyans.

641 are females while 764 are males.

So far the cumulative number of recoveries is 92, 655 after 389 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

Six have succumbed to Covid, three occurred in the last 24 hours pushing the total fatalities to 2153.

