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Visa applications by Kenyans up 20pc on work, business travel

Ronald Owili
By Ronald Owili
3 Min Read
PHOTO | Courtesy

The volume of visa applications by Kenyans seeking to travel abroad has grown by 20pc in the first half of this year according to latest data by VFS Global.

According to the firm, the growth in the outbound travel among Kenyans in six months of the year to June 2026 has been driven by traditional segments such as tourism and education. However, the firm says many Kenyans are travelling abroad for business and trade related activities.

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“The segment mostly that we see giving us volumes is tourism. We see a lot of people going to see family and friends as well and in education the volume is also coming up because a lot of people prefer to do their education outside,” said Stephen Kubasu, General Manager – Operations, VFS Global.

VFS Global says visa application volumes in 2025 grew by 44pc year-on-year with Saudi Arabia, the UK, Canada, Australia and China among the destinations recording strong outbound demand from Kenya.

“With China the main reason for travel from Kenya is for trade,  people go there buy things and come back but if its Canada they are going for tourism with the family, same thing for UK. Saudi Arabia is a mix, people go for tourism but there are people who go for religious purposes there and also people going to work,” added Vivek Anandh, VFS Global Senior General Manager of Operations.

The increase in application has also been attributed to bilateral labour relations Kenya has secured with countries among them, the UK under the Seasonal Workers Scheme initiated last year, Germany and recently Saudi Arabia.

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While the demand for outbound travel increased, many Kenyans still face visa bias which has led to higher rejection rate.

According to data by the US State Department, in 2025 fiscal year, Kenya booked a refusal rate of 68.23pc which is among the highest in the world.

However the firm says, while rejection is done exclusively by countries it has contracts with, the firm has deployed artificial intelligence which has enhanced transparency, applicant protection, and secured visa application services.

“AI is one more reason of verifying banking statements just an example, are being evaluated through an  AI generated process and you are able to pinpoint errors so we would not submit something which is not right,” said Siddarth Mehra, VFS Global Chief Operating Officer, Middle East and Africa.

VFS Global which has been operating in Kenya since 2007,  currently services 24 client governments through a network of 25 Application Centres, supported by a workforce of at least 100 Kenyan nationals.

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