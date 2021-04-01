15 arrested for aiding cheating in KCSE exams

15 people were on Thursday arrested for aiding cheating in the ongoing Kenya certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations, Education CS Prof George Magoha has confirmed.

Among those arrested is a University student from Busia and a businessman from Kericho. The two are alleged to have been in possession of fake exam papers and are currently under police custody.

Magoha said 8 students were also arrested when they were found with mobile phones in the examination room.

The CS added called upon parents to be on the look out for people selling fake examination papers to students urging them to fully support their children during the examination period.

“Our examinations have not leaked and they will not leak. Only genuine revision and what the students can remember will be taken into account. A business man has been arrested in Kericho County selling such fake papers,” he said.

Edication CS George Magoha today monitored #KCSE2020 Day 4 examination in Nairobi. Addressing the media at Upper Hill High School, the CS said said 15 people have been arrested in connection with attempted cheating in the ongoing exams; says credibility of exams intact pic.twitter.com/hVAYr44PZD — EduMinKenya (@EduMinKenya) April 1, 2021

