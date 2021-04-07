15 dead in morning accident along Malindi-Mombasa highway

Written By: Hunja Macharia

At least 15 people have been killed after two buses collided head-on in a Wednesday morning crash at the Kwamkikuyu area along the Malindi- Mombasa highway.

The accident involved a Muhsin bus travelling from Mombasa to Garissa and a Sabaki shuttle minibus heading to Mombasa from Marereni.

According to the police both drivers died on the spot while 14 people were injured in the crash.
Reports indicate that several Kilifi County Government employees died from the crash.

According to witnesses the ongoing road construction played a part in the accident.

A combined team of Police, Kenya Red Cross, Kilifi County Government officials and well-wishers responded quickly taking the injured to hospital.

More to follow.

Hunja Macharia

