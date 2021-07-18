15 more succumb to Covid as number of those hospitalized rises

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has disclosed that another 15 patients have succumbed to covid-19 disease in the country.

According to the CS, 3 of them died in the last 24 hours while 12 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the months of May, June and July 2021.

“This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,775. Our sincere condolences to the family and friends of those who have lost their loved ones.” he said in his update to the nation on the covid situation Sunday.

Kagwe further disclosed that the number of patients currently admitted to hospitals as a result of covid stands at 1,203.

He said those in Home-Based Isolation and Care program now total 4,384. of those hospitalized, the Health CS noted that 132 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 40 of whom are on ventilatory support and 63 on supplemental oxygen. 29 patients are under observation.

“Another 272 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 250 of them in general wards and 22 in High Dependency Units (HDU).” He said

In the last 24 hours, the ministry indicated that 323 people tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 3,676 tested. The positivity rate is now 8.8%. From the cases 298 are Kenyans while 25 are foreigners.

“180 are males and 143 females. The youngest is a one-year-old baby while the oldest is 90 years. Total confirmed positive cases are now 192,758 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,053,912.” a statement from the ministry stated

On vaccination, the ministry indicated that a total of 1,620,465 vaccines have so far been administered across the country.

Of these, total first doses are 1,038,074 while second doses are 582,391. the latest data shows that the uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 56.0% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%.

“Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.1%.” the Health Ministry said