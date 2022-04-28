15 parents in Narok County prosecuted for subjecting girls to FGM

Some 15 parents in Narok County have been prosecuted in court in the last one month for subjecting their girls to Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and early marriages, Narok County Commissioner Isaac Masinde has said.

Masinde said over 20 cases of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) cases were reported during the season the schools were being closed saying investigations are still ongoing to ensure all the culprits are arraigned in court.

“We are on the watch out to ensure no girl undergoes FGM or is forced into early marriages as they are all supposed to be in school. Those with intentions of marrying teenage girls should be warned that the long arm of the law will ensure they are punished severely,” he said.

At the same time, Masinde said they are working with the education department, village elders, and security teams to ensure 100 per cent transition to secondary school.

“We have put structures to ensure 100 per cent transition. The chiefs and the village elders on the ground will help to inform of any child who will remain at home as others join secondary school,” he said.

Masinde called on children from poor backgrounds to apply for bursaries from relevant departments so that no one will be left out when the form ones will be reporting to school.

“I urge parents to voluntarily take their children back to school or else we will force them to do so. The government has fully paid for day schools and subsidized fees for secondary schools so that every child access education,” he said.

Masinde commended the girl-child saying despite the numerous challenges they face, they excelled in last year’s National examinations.

“Given a good chance, girls are capable of producing good results and becoming professionals in society. I urge the community to embrace girl education by ensuring all children in their neighbourhood are in school,” he said.