15 planes grounded, 10,000 passengers affected as KQ pilots down tools

The government has directed Kenya Airways pilots’ to call off their strike and return to the negotiation table. Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen termed the industrial action which began on Saturday morning as illegal, amounting to economy sabotage and meant to test the new government. This as Kenya Airways Chief Executive Officer Allan Kilavuka issued a 24 hours ultimatum for the striking pilots to resume work or face disciplinary action. Meanwhile the Kenya Airline Pilots Association says the pilots are all ready to get back to work immediately, once they come to an amicable agreement with the management of the national carrier which they accuse of maintaining a hard-line stance.

  

