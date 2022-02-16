15 random facts about hair

Learning the facts about your hair is essential.

All over the world, hair can be found in all sorts of colours, textures and lengths. We wear and style it to our liking and as a means of personal expression. But have you ever stopped to think about what exactly hair is and what is its purpose?

These weird hair facts may just blow your mind, or at least make you rethink the extent of your hair knowledge.

About 95% of the total skin area is covered in hair The average person has 100,000 – 150,000 strands of hair. Hair is made up mostly of keratin , the same protein animals’ horns, hooves, claws, feathers, and beaks are made of As soon as a hair leaves your scalp, a new follicle begins to grow. We naturally lose 50-100 hair strands a day Hair is the second fastest growing tissue in the body after bone marrow. All hair is dead, with the exception of the hair that’s still inside the epidermis of your scalp. A single hair has a lifespan of about five years Hair contains information about everything that has ever been in your bloodstream, including drugs, and is one of the most commonly used types of forensic evidence. There’s no way to repair split ends, and the only way to fix them is by cutting them off, so book your haircut ASAP men’s hair and women’s hair are identical in structure, meaning the only thing that can’t be identified by your hair is gender Black is the most common natural hair colour in the world, while red is the rarest and only exists in 1% of the world’s population. Blonde hair can be found in 2% of the world’s population Humans have the same amount of hair follicles per square inch as a chimpanzee! A strand of hair is stronger than a copper wire with the same diameter. On average, men will spend around five months of their lives shaving