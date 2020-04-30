15 recover from Covid-19 as 12 more test postive

For the first time since the Coronavirus outbreak in the country, the number of recoveries has in a day exceeded the number of those who have tested positive for the disease.

Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman speaking Thursday during the daily briefing at Afya house said 15 people have recovered and discharged from hospital. However, the country has recorded 12 more cases bringing the national tally to 396.

“In the last 24 hours we have been able to record 15 new discharges; this is the largest number of discharges in a single day that we have registered. This now brings to 144 the total number of recoveries” said the CAS.

The death toll from the disease has risen to 17 after two more patients lost the fight.

Wajir County has joined the list of counties with positive cases. Of the 12 cases from 777 samples tested in the last 24 hours, seven are from Mombasa, three from Nairobi, and Wajir and Kitui counties have a case each.

Nairobi and Mombasa counties continue to bear the brunt of the disease that is now being transmitted locally. 14 counties are affected.

The seven Mombasa cases aged are spread between Kuze (OldTown) with four cases, Bondeni, Bomani and Kidunguni one each while the Nairobi cases are from Eastleigh, Fedha and Kileleshwa.

The new patients are nine males and three females all aged between one and a half years for the youngest and 75 years for the oldest.

“Seven cases were picked up by our surveillance teams while five are from our quarantine centres” Dr Aman said.

Majority of the patients are stable apart from two who are on ventilation support.

” We have a total of 210 patients in our care, they are in stable condition apart from two o ventilation support but one of them is improving,” said the Health Director-General (DG) Patrick Amoth.

20,268 people have been tested for Covid-19 since the disease was first recorded in the country on March 13.