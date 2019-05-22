15 suspects held over Matungu killings

At least 15 suspects have been arrested in connection with the spate of killings in Matungu, Kakamega County.

The Western Regional Commissioner Anne Ngetich said a number of police officers who had overstayed at their stations had been transferred.

Area residents have called for the inclusion of Nyumba Kumi in the government’s effort to root out the spiralling crime in the area. Early this week, attackers stabbed a grade one pupil to death in Simba Wanyika village, Kakamega County.

The boy was the latest victim of murder by criminal gangs. Last week Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i visited the troubled area and announced a raft of strategies to arrest the situation.

Meanwhile, the court has ordered two suspects linked to the murder of the pupil be detained at the Kakamega Central Police station for 14 days.

Fredrick Shitechi Osore and Anerico McJimmy are alleged to have stabbed Malik Moi to death on Sunday evening at his home. The suspects were caught in their hideouts in Mumias West and Matungu Sub Counties respectively.

The boy’s parents, who are Muslims, were at the mosque observing Ramadhan. The victim was a grade one pupil at Bulimbo Star Academy and the case will be mentioned on 5th June.

The investigating officer Alex Njoroge and the prosecutor Samson Ngetich asked for more time to enable thorough investigations as well as get the post mortem report from the Kakamega County Referral Hospital.

The defendants’ advocate James Namatsi, however, argued that the suspects be released on bond on the condition that they appear in court as required.

The resident magistrate William Lopokoit turned down the request saying they are being charged with a capital offence and could escape if set free.

He also directed that a mental assessment on the accused persons so as to determine their status.

Mtapwa evictions

Elsewhere, Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi and Kilifi South MP Ken Chonga have decried the widespread cases of land grabbing in Mtwapa.

The two leaders have demanded an end to the vice. Kingi claimed cartels were using the national land registry to acquire fake documents to allocate themselves land illegally.

Kingi and Chonga expressed displeasure at the manner in which evictions were being carried out. They claimed the grabbers were being assisted by the police. The duo was reacting to the arrest and arraignment of Shimo la Tewa MCA Sammy Ndago.

He was arrested for allegedly inciting the public following Tuesday’s skirmishes in Mtwapa.

At least six people from Kijijini village in Mtwapa, were seriously injured as residents engaged police in running battles.

The confrontation arose from alleged land grabbing.