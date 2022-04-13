15 suspects in Raila Odinga attack freed over lack of evidence

Fifteen out of the 17 suspects who were arrested over an attack on Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga’s chopper in Kabenes village, Uasin Gishu County have been released by an Eldoret court.

Two of the remaining suspects will however remain in custody pending prosecution over the incident that occurred after the burial of the late businessman Jackson Kibor on April 1st.

The suspects were presented before Eldoret Senior Resident Magistrate Emily Kigen today where the prosecution submitted that there was a lack of sufficient evidence to implicate 15 of the accused persons in the attack.

Odinga and a section of leaders allied to the Azimio La Umoja coalition were in the area to attend Mzee Kibor’s burial.

Last week, the court ordered that the suspects be detained at the Eldoret police station for seven days to enable the DCI complete investigations.

The prosecution led by Jamleck Mureithi had requested for 14 days arguing that the suspects were a flight risk since they were likely to face serious charges.

The suspects were expected to face charges of attempted murder, incitement to violence, malicious damage to property and disturbance of peace.

Titus Bitok, the lawyer representing the suspects, welcomed the move.