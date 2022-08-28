Detectives based in Kiambu County are investigating an incident where a form one student allegedly murdered her three siblings and a cousin in the past one year.

In a confession by the minor at Kikuyu Police station, the suspect confessed to detectives how she murdered her kin aged 15 months, 5 years and 7 years between February and July 2021.

She also confessed to have murdered her cousin who was 20 months old, at Gathiga village, Kabete sub county, by drowning him in a well in their compound in July during school break.

Earlier Sunday, the girl’s father walked to Kikuyu police station and filled a report against the 15-year-old girl whom he accused of killing his three children.

The juvenile admitted to having committed the murders, before Kikuyu sub-county children’s officer.

She is currently in custody at Kikuyu Police station as detectives process her for arraignment.