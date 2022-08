A 15-year old girl in Kiambu county has confessed to the murder of her three siblings and a cousin. The victims were aged between 20 months and seven years. The form one girl told police she committed the murders between February and July of 2021. And in Marmanet, Laikipia county, a 27-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by his friend after they quarreled during a drinking spree.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...