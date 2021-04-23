15 year old seeks justice after father defiles her

Mueni Mwikali, not her real name, is among girls who have undergone sexual abuse in Mumoni Sub County in Kitui.

Narrating the ordeal, the 15-year-old said her mother had left for her maternal home in preparation for her aunt’s wedding.

An emotional Mueni narrated how her father came home at around 10 pm on that fateful day of April 10th and she served him food.

After he had his fill, her father gave her his torch which she used to study that night.

“After I was done with my assignments, I returned the torch to him, and at this point, he told me to spend the night with him. I refused and went to my bed,” recalled Mueni in tears.

After retiring to her bed, at an unknown time, her father got into her room and defiled.

Mwikali after the ordeal rushed to her neighbor’s house and called her mother informing her of what had happened.

Kavengi Mutua, not her real name, the 35-year-old mother came to the rescue after her daughter alerted her of what had happened.

The other that day took off to her mother’s house with her 15-year-old as well her other two children.

While seeking refuge at her mother’s house, Mutua said her husband kept calling her, begging her, to go back home as long as she leaves their daughter at her maternal place.

The father at the time was trying to convince Mutua that the daughter should not come between their marriage.

“I am very bitter because of what he did to my daughter, I want the government to trace him and arrest him as he fled from home,” said Kavengi.

Peter Mutuma, Sub-County Police Commander in Mwingi Central said that efforts to apprehend the perpetrator are ongoing and he would do everything possible to ensure the suspect is arrested and charged with committing incest with a minor, a crime he says could attract a life sentence.

The Police Commander also urged mothers to take care of their daughters and to avoid leaving them vulnerable at home.

Hellena Ken, Kitui County Executive Committee member in charge of Gender, Sport, and Culture, said that such societal ills will not be tolerated and anyone found committing such heinous acts will face the wrath of the law.

She urged mothers to report the perpetrators so as to end the alarming defilement cases in the county.