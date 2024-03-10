150 alcohol outlets to be closed in Bomet to curb illicit brews

Bomet County Commissioner Dr Omar Ahmed has directed all security officers to enforce stringent directives proclaimed by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to fight against illegal alcohol and substance abuse in the Country.

In a consultative county meeting of national government administrative officers (NGAO), Sub- County Police commanders, Officers Commanding Police stations (OCS), and Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit officers (CIPU)from all sub-counties, Dr Omar warned that any officer whose integrity will hamper the operation would be held responsible and dealt with.

“Security officers who’s ethical and integrity issues compromise the fight against alcohol, and substance abuse in their jurisdictions will be held liable and accountable for failing to curb or abate the crime and will be interdicted,” warned Dr. Omar.

A sting operation by security personnel across the county revealed that over 150 bars and wines and spirits outlets operated illegally or without following guidelines from the respective Sub-County Alcohol and Licensing Committee.

“It has come to our attention that some alcohol joints are operating without following due process as required by the law, from licensing and adhering to the required guidelines; some even mushroom after inspections and crackdowns have been carried out in their respective areas. I am sending a warning to all OCS to enforce this directive and ensure that these joints cease operations with immediate effect,” directed Omar.

Some of the guidelines and measures put in place to eradicate illicit brew directed that no bar/wine and spirit outlets should operate within 300 meters of school compounds.

The guidelines further stated that no bars or alcohol joints shall be allowed to operate beyond the stipulated operation hours as provided in section 34 of the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act failure to which operators will be fined or imprisoned as provided by the law.

County Police Commander Robinson Ndiwa urged police officers to ensure all directives set in place are adhered to and asked them to enforce the law on operators who will fail to follow the guidelines set in place by the government.

The Police boss also warned his officers against colluding with the offenders stating that officers found culpable won’t only face disciplinary action but also risk losing their jobs.

“The government has made itself abundantly clear that illicit alcohol, drugs, and substance abuse will not be tolerated in any form, the need to demonstrate this cannot be gainsaid.

In keeping in line with the administration’s commitment, we are bound to take responsibility and meet the full consequences for any action that we will take, we are ready for this task,” explained Ndiwa.

“Operations like this have happened before and we are aware that we do have rogue police officers who abet and play alongside suspects who handle counterfeits alcohol, don’t observe guidelines from the licensing committees, etcetera, let me warn you that if we find you culpable you will face the law instantly,” warned Ndiwa.

The government announced a week ago the fight against illicit brews, drugs, and substance abuse among youths terming it a grave concern after the country lost 20 individuals in one village in Kirinyaga County.

Alcohol and drug abuse is also directly and negatively impacting economic growth and development, ruining lives and livelihoods, causing family disintegration, facilitating crime, and the spread of diseases.