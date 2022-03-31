150 enlist for this weekend’s Johnnie Walker Golf Series at Muthaiga

Over 150 golfers are expected to tee off at the Muthaiga Golf Club this Saturday for the twelfth leg of Johnnie Walker Golf Series.

The golfers, who will play in the competition’s four-ball, stable ford format at the par 71 course, will tee off starting 06.30hrs.

The golfers will battle it out as they aim to make the cut for the series’ semi-finals dubbed the Eagles’ Round to be played at the same venue in May 2022. This will then be followed by the Grand Finale where a fully paid trip to the iconic Gleneagles Golf Course in Scotland will be up for grabs.

The event follows the Limuru Golf Club leg where home player Dan Lubanga led his team of Rozita D’souza, Mukami Wangai, and Hassan Ileli to carding 114 points to emerge the overall winners of the 11th round of the Series.

The team of Kamau Kuria, Timothy Njehia, Njeri Kiunjuri, and Aaron Kinyanjui came in second having scored a combined 111 points, two more than the team of Robert Gachaga, Joseph Ikanyi, Simon Mwang,i and Robert Njenga who claimed the second runners up position.

The three joined the list of teams that have already qualified to play in the Eagles Round.

KBL reiterated their support to the tournament during the Limuru leg.

“Golf, like any other sport, requires one to practice and compete regularly for one to be good at it. We, therefore, started this series with the aim to give as many golfers as possible a chance to play and compete regularly in order to better their skills and competitiveness, “Said KBL Marketing Manager for Spirits Josephine Katambo.