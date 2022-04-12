150 shooters enlist for IPSC Shooting Championship

A total of 150 shooters have so far confirmed their participation at the forthcoming International Practical Shooting Confederation scheduled for June 18th-19th 2022 at Shaba Range, Samburu County.

The Kenya Sports shooting federation, over the weekend, held a shooting event at the venue which is expected to play host to marksmen from more than 10 countries who have showed intent of participation.

“We have sent invitations to 106 countries through the international federation and we are getting more entries by the day. Shaba shooting range is one of the best currently as it meets all the international standards for a shooting range. We look to host even bigger events like the world championships in coming years.” Said Shoaib Vayani, President Kenya shooting federation.

Colonel Joseph Rutto who is the Project manager at Shaba range called on corporate to come on board and support the event which is set to market Kenya in tourism circles.

“Kenya is highly endowed with wildlife and at this event we will be giving our guests and shooters an experience beyond the championships and that is what Shaba provides”, remarked Rutto.

The federation has also intensified its gender mainstreaming efforts by increasing programs that have allowed more women to get involved in the sport.

“We have specifically chosen our stats team to be only ladies. This is one of the federations that have surpassed the quota in terms of gender representation. Last year we hosted a women’s only shooting competition where 100 women came and participated. The event happening in June will equally have ladies competing” said KSSF assistant Secretary general Aly khan

Kenya will host the level three IPSC for the first time and the local federation has lined up league championships to fine tune the Kenyan contingent to the continental championship.

Kenya will also use the championship to select a team that will represent the country at the World Championship due in Thailand later this year.