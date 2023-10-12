150 to take part in SBM Bank Golf tourney at Nyali

A total of 150 golfers are expected to take part in in the one day SBM Bank golf championship scheduled Saturday October 14th at Nyali Golf Club, Mombasa.

The championship is being used by the Bank to enhance and grow engagements with its customers in the region.

Among those who are expected to participate in the championship is Mombasa governor Abdul Abdullswamad Sherrif Nassir.

"The SBM Bank Golf Day stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to nurturing robust relationships within our community. We eagerly anticipate a day filled with amiable competition, camaraderie, and networking. It provides us with a valuable opportunity to engage with our esteemed customers, local leaders, and partners'', SBM Bank of Kenya's CEO, Mr. Moezz Mir remarked