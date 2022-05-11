1,500 primary schools to host junior secondary classes

1,500 primary schools have been earmarked to host junior secondary schools.

The Ministry of Education said the schools had been selected because they had adequate learning and teaching facilities and land for physical expansion

In a statement Wednesday, Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha, clarified that the junior Secondary School will be offered in both boarding and day secondary schools across the country under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

At the same time, Magoha said that all the existing boarding and day secondary schools will admit learners transiting from Grade 6 to Grade 7 under CBC based on guidelines to be provided by the Ministry.

He added that some of the schools will be developed further to have a full-fledged secondary wing in the future.

The Ministry has also consulted and advised private schools, especially in urban areas to set up stand-alone junior secondary schools to provide chances for learners to transition from primary to secondary level.

Implementation of CBC and transition from primary to junior secondary and later senior secondary school is based on the recommendations of the Taskforce that was appointed by the Cabinet Secretary, in 2019 and which concluded and handed over its report to President Uhuru Kenyatta in February, 2021.

To ensure an effective and smooth transition, the Government is constructing 10,000 classrooms in schools across the country.

In addition, the Government has rolled out training for secondary school teachers to prepare them to handle learners who will be transitioning from Primary to Junior Secondary School next year.

“All these preparations will ensure that all learners in Grade 6 transition smoothly to Junior Secondary School next year. The Government wishes to assure all Kenyans and especially learners, parents and teachers that implementation of CBC is on course and that systems and structures for transition from Primary to Junior Secondary are in placed” said Magoha.