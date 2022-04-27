15,000 mourners to attend Kibaki’s burial in Othaya

Only 15,000 people will be allowed to attend former President Mwai Kibaki’s burial ceremony in Othaya, Nyeri County this Saturday.

Principal Assistant Secretary (PAS) in the office of the President Kennedy Karanja who is overseeing the arrangements of the ceremony said the government will still have extra provisions should the guest count go up.

“We have plans for where the family, clergy, choir, VIPs from other states, Kenyan VIPs and the normal Kenyans would sit,” he said.

He further revealed that the body of the former president will be transported by road from the Lee funeral home to his rural home in Othaya.

“The security inside this venue has been assured by police, they will secure the route from Nairobi all the way here,” he stated.

Preparations for the final mass at the Othaya Approved School where the funeral service will be held and the burial place at his home are in top gear with the military taking charge of all the work.

The former Head of State’s body has been lying in State at Parliament buildings since Monday for public viewing awaiting a State funeral service to be held on Friday at the Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi, then Saturday’s burial.