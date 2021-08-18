1,506 test positive for Covid-19 as 24 succumb

1,506 people have tested positive for COVID-19 from a sample size of 9,840 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now 15.3% according to the Ministry of Health. From the latest cases 1,473 are Kenyans while 33 are foreigners. The youngest is a five-month-old baby while the oldest is 102 years. Total confirmed positive cases have increased to 224,400 while cumulative tests so far conducted are slightly over 2. 2 million. One patient died in the last 24 hours while 23 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the months of July and August 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 4,378. Meanwhile 208.7 million people globally have tested positive for coronavirus while 4.38 million have succumbed since the pandemic broke out.