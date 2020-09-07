Diamond League: Kenyan runners eye better returns in Rome.

Kenyan Athletes registered mixed results at the Brussels Diamond League meeting the fourth stop of the shortened circuit last weekend,will be hoping for improved performance in the fifth round due in Rome on September 17th 2020.

1, 500m Olympic champion Faith Chepn’getich will attempt for the third time to lower the 1000m women’s race mark after near misses in Monaco and Brussels.

Faith who came short of the record by 17 hundredths of a second in Monaco, faltered in Brussels with 200m to go in the 3 lap race clocking 2:29.92.

Faith is attempting to break the 24 year old record set by double Olympic champion, Russian Svetlana Masterkova of 2 minutes 28.98 seconds.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“I’m happy with the win, the record didn’t come out as we had planned but I’m satisfied with my general performance, now I will concentrate on the next competition, the Ostrava meeting, She said on Saturday after her Brussels event.

After the Rome meeting the series shortened following the outbreak of Corona Virus culminates in Doha on September 25th. Several legs were cancelled from this year’s circuit including: Rabat, Eugene, London, Paris, Gateshead, Shanghai and Zurich.

Meanwhile Kenyan runners will switch their focus to Tuesday’s World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Faith Chepngetich will be hoping that her Diamond league form doesn’t desert her on her return to her specialty the 1,500m race.

The Olympic champion will face quality competition in the shape of world 1,500m record holder Ethiopian Genzebe Dibaba .

The race will be a key highlight of the Ostrava meeting of the Continental Tour which is divided into three levels – Gold, Silver and Bronze – with their status being determined by the quality of competition and prize money on offer.

Nairobi is set to host another leg of the continental tour on October 3rd at the Nyayo national stadium with 15,000 expected to attend.