Badminton: NOC-K Donates Mats  to boost players’ Preparations

The national Badminton Federation received a boost after the National Olympic committee of Kenya, NOC-K donated training and competition mats to the federation to aid their preparations for various international championships.

While making the donation at Arya Samaj Sports Hall ,Nairobi NOC-K chairman Paul Tergat said,

‘’ Since this Executive came into office, we have been given several challenges by different federations, badminton being one of them. The executive made the decision to purchase these mats for the sole purpose of helping prepare athletes to their best in the upcoming Games. Olympics and Commonwealth Games are around the corner. We want to make sure that players are at the centre of everything we are doing ’’.

Tergat also challenged the federation to do more in tapping raw talents from disadvantage neighborhoods as he implored on the association to sort issues dogging its operations saying:

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



’You do not need to wait longer, because the athletes are the ones that suffer in the end from an unstable leadership. A formidable leadership team is important to run the sport forward’’.

Badminton Of Kenya Federation chairman Peter Muchiri expressed gratitude towards the donation hinting that the gesture will motivate the players to prepare adequately for local and international competitions. ‘