152 more recorded as Kenya’s COVID-19 cases hit 36,981

The Ministry of Health has recorded 152 new cases in the last 24 hours raising the countries COVID-19 figures to 36,981.

The new cases come from a sample size of 2,224 that health officials took for testing.

From the cases, 135are Kenyans while 13 are foreigners. In terms of gender, 84 are males and 68 are females.

The youngest to contract the disease is a three-year-old while the oldest is 89.

At the same time, 110 patients have recovered from the disease, 39 from the Home- Based Care Programme and 71 have been discharged from various hospitals bringing the total recoveries now stand at 23,887.

Two patients have succumbed to the disease, bringing the total fatality in the country to 648.

Nairobi County continues to lead with 34 cases followed by Mombasa 24, Kisii 20, Kiambu and Kisumu 19, Nakuru 10, Turkana 8, Kajiado 3, Kakamega 2, Meru 2 and Embu 2.

In terms of sub-county distribution, the 34 cases in Nairobi are from Dagoretti North with 8, Embakasi East 4, Lang’ata 4, and Starehe 4, Embakasi West 3, Dagoretti South 2, Embakasi South 2, and Westlands 2.

Embakasi Central, Kasarani, Kibra Roysambu and Ruaraka have one case each.

In Mombasa, the 24 cases are from Mvita 8, Jomvu 7, Changamwe 4, Kisauni 3 and Nyali 2.

In Kisii, the 20 cases are from Kitutu Chache South 19 and Bomachoge Borabu one case.

In Kiambu, the 19 cases are from Thika 9, Ruiru 5, Limuru 3, Juja 1, and Kiambu Town 1 case.