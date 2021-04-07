1523 test positive for Covid as positivity rate hits 20.5pc

1,523 people have tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 7,423 tested in the last 24 hours with Kenya’s positivity rate now at 20.5%.

Total confirmed positive cases now stand at 141,365, while cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,530,736.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, out of the new cases, 1,432 are Kenyans while 91 are foreigners with 842 males and 681 females.

The youngest is a-three-month-old-infant while the oldest is 105.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (52), 10-19 years (69), 20-29 years (225), 30-39 years (371), 40-49 years (288), 50-59 years (243), 60 and above (275).

The cumulative fatalities has risen to 2,276 after 18 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours all of which were late death reports from facility record audits that occurred on diverse dates over the last one month.

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (45), 10-19 years (17), 20 29 (92), 30-39 years (203), 40-49 years (317), 50-59 years (517), 60 years and above (1,085).

A total of 1,591 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 6,112 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

236 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 53 of whom are on ventilatory support and 150 on supplemental oxygen. 33 patients are on observation.

Another 253 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 238 of them in the general wards and 15 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

In the last 24 hours 616 patients have recovered from the disease, 522 from Home Based and Isolation Care, while 94 are from the various health facilities pushing the total recoveries to 97,194.

Vaccination

As of Tuesday, a total of 339,893 people had been vaccinated with the Astrazeneca vaccine.

From this number 99,084 are Health Workers, 27, 945 Security Officers, 45,877 Teachers and 166,987 are other members of the public who include those at 58 years and above.

Another 228 people have also been vaccinated with the Sputnik vaccine bringing the number of those vaccinated to 340,121. In terms of Gender 192,746 (57%) Males and 147,147 (43%) are females.

Nairobi County has contributed 33% of the total vaccinated followed by Nakuru and Uasin Gishu Counties at 7% and 6% respectively.

Lamu County with uptake of 248 persons vaccinated has consistently remained lower since the exercise started.

County distribution

Nairobi County is leading with 626 cases, Kiambu has 142, Uasin Gishu 108, Nakuru 92, Mombasa 65, Kericho 46, Murang’a 45, Kisumu 36, Kilifi 36, Machakos 36, Turkana 34, Nandi 30, Makueni 29, Kajiado 27, Meru 19, Kakamega 17, Taita Taveta 15, Nyandarua 14, Embu 13, Busia 12, Nyeri 11.

Garissa has 10 cases, Laikipia 10, Siaya 9, Kitui 8, Kisii 7, Baringo 3, Kwale 3, Mandera 3, Nyamira 3, Trans Nzoia 3, Kirinyaga 2, Vihiga 2, Narok 1, Tharaka Nithi 1, West Pokot 1, Bungoma 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Homa Bay 1 and Isiolo 1.