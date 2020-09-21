Kenya Harlequins RFC  appoints  Antoine Plasman as new head coach

Kenya Harlequins RFC has appointed Belgium’s Antoine Plasman as the club’s new head coach ahead of the 2020/21 Kenya Cup Rugby season.

Plasman beat six other applicants to the position and is expected to steady Harlequins ship whose sails lose wind times and finished 9th last season.

Kenya Harlequins chairman Michael Wanjala confirming the appointment to KBC Digital Sports stated the brief the club has for Belgium with the key focus being on developing upcoming talents at the club.

‘’.. Return to basics as queens, because he has worked with under U-16’s and U-18’S in Belgium so we hope that he will set up a similar programme here so that now we are looking at a 5-year growth plan for Harlequins where we will be growing talent from within instead of recruiting readymade players from other clubs’, Wanjala Said.

Plasman replaces Dominique Habimana who was in charge of the team during the 2019/20 campaign. The new tactician served as Belgium’s Under 18 and Under 20 head Coach and possesses a World Rugby Level Two certification.

He becomes the third coach in a period of three seasons after the exit of Charles Cardovillis who quit the club a few days into his second season.

The 2008 Kenya Cup Champions endured a tough season under Habimana winning just five matches in the entire campaign. They ended the season at position nine with 27 points.

Wanjala stated that whereas the long-term project was reviving developmental structures at the club the immediate task at hand lay in making the Kenya cup playoff this season.

‘’First and foremost we need to make the playoffs, we need to be regular campaigners and serious contenders for titles, even in sevens side we will like to perform well in the circuit once it comes back’’. Wanjala said

Rugby like many contact sports in the country is still suspended following the release of the resumption of sports protocol by the sports ministry which allowed the return to action of non-contact sports in the wake of the global outbreak of coronavirus.