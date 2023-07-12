Child Welfare Society boosts school meals programme in Nairobi

The Child Welfare Society of Kenya (CWSK) continued to scale up its efforts to support learners in public schools through the provision of school meals.

The State Corporation under the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection Wednesday visited several schools within Nairobi Metropolitan’s informal settlements where it distributed food items to supplement the lunch programme.

15,263 learners have benefitted from the drive targeting 14 schools within the capital city.

“The initiative has so far reached over 14 schools within Nairobi Metropolitan’s informal settlements. We believe that healthy meals are essential for our students’ overall well-being and academic success,” said CWSK which has partnered with the Ministry of Education.

The distribution exercise coincided with a similar endeavour by the Ministry of Education and the Nairobi County government at St Georges Primary School.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu who met headteachers of public primary schools pledged to secure additional partnerships and resources in order to expand the reach of the programme.

He said the initiative will help ensure more learners access nutritious meals and stay in school.

“This initiative is intended to enhance and boost the current school meals Programme, particularly in Nairobi City County. Without food, many learners in food-insecure regions would be unable to attend or remain in school,” Machogu said.

He urged the school heads to facilitate access to their schools and sensitize the communities including parents/guardians on the importance of the programme, adding that the 17 kitchens being constructed by Nairobi County will help 293,019 learners to access school meals.

“The school meals Programme is therefore essential in ensuring that learners’ attention is focused on their school life and that they are not distracted by the fears and concerns of hunger.”

The meeting follows the unveiling of a Ksh1.2 billion food subsidy program for Nairobi schools by Governor Johnson Sakaja last month.

The Kenya Kwanza administration has been keen on increasing the retention of learners across the country by providing meals.

Child Welfare Society has also been providing emergency food assistance in arid and semi-arid areas.

Reporting by Margaret Kalekye