Manchester City begin EPL  campaign at Wolves, Villa play Sheffield

Manchester City begin their 2020/21 EPL campaign against Wolverhampton Wanderers Monday 22.15 PM local time.

Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez is available after a spell in isolation because of a positive coronavirus test. However, Aymeric Laporte is not yet ready to feature having been in isolation himself, while Sergio Aguero remains out injured.

Nathan Ake and Ferran Torres are available to make their debuts.

Wolves are without forward Diogo Jota following his departure to Liverpool, while Jonny remains on the sidelines with a long-term knee injury.

City are bidding for their second title;e in 3 seasons after finishing runner up to defending champions, Liverpool.

Wolves finished seventh, after a magnificent season that saw the club qualify for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League, the first time the club reached a European tournament for 39 years.

ASTON VILLA VS SHEFFIELD UNITED

New signing Emiliano Martinez is expected to start in goal for Aston Villa’s belated opening league game of the season on Monday.

Ollie Watkins and Matty Cash are poised to make their Premier League debuts.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder reported no new fresh injuries after his side’s Carabao Cup tie against Burnley on Thursday.

Debutants Max Lowe, Jayden Bogle, Ethan Ampadu, Wes Foderingham and Oli Burke all impressed Wilder in that game.

CHELSEA BEATEN

Liverpool delivered a powerful statement of intent about their desire to retain the Premier League title with a comfortable 2-0 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on another nightmare day for keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Jurgen Klopp’s champions were already in complete control even before Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen was correctly shown a red card on the stroke of half-time.

Referee Paul Tierney initially opted for a yellow card but reviewed Christensen’s desperate challenge on Sadio Mane as he raced on to Jordan Henderson’s pass.

Mane then punished Chelsea with two swift goals after the break to confirm Liverpool’s vast superiority, the second of which was the result of another calamity for Kepa.

Mane headed in Roberto Firmino’s cross after 50 minutes then chased down Kepa, whose botched clearance gave the forward the simplest of finishes.

Chelsea’s day of misery was complete when Jorginho, normally so reliable from the spot, saw his penalty saved by Alisson after Liverpool’s new £20m signing Thiago Alcantara, on as a half-time substitute, brought down Timo Werner.