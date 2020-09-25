Kipyegon out to keep her perfect 2020 season alive in  Doha

Olympic 1500m Faith Chepng’etich Kipyegon will be out to keep her perfect season alive when she competes in the women’s 800m race at the Diamond League’s season-closing meet in Doha, Qatar, tonight.

The 26-year-old Kenyan has notched up two victories over 1,000m this year, producing two of the five fastest times in history with her 2:29.15 run in Monaco and 2:29.92 win in Brussels.

She followed it with a dominant 3:59.05 run over 1500m, her specialist distance, at the Continental Tour Gold meeting in Ostrava.

Her performances give a clue to a possibility of her aiming to better her personal best of 1:58:02 over the distance.

Faith, however, faces stiff opposition in a quality field that includes Uganda’s Winnie Nanyondo, Africa bronze winner Ethiopia’s Habitamu Alemu, former world champion and compatriot Eunice Sum among others.

Other races that will feature Kenyan runners include the women’s 3,000m race, men’s 800m, and men’s 1500m race.

The Doha Diamond League brings to a close the 2020 Diamond league circuit which was revised with some legs being cancelled due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Diamond League Legs in Rabat, London, Zürich, and China and there’s no aggregate scoring system leading up to a final.

After the Doha meet, Kenyan runners shift their focus to October 3rd 2020 World athletics Continental Gold tour in Nairobi.

Over 150 elite athletes are set to grace the Nairobi meet.