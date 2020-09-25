Kipyegon wins as Diamond League season culminates in  Doha

Olympic 1500m Faith Chepng’etich Kipyegon wound up her perfect season in style by winning the 800m women’s race as curtains closed on the revised 2020 Diamond League season in Doha, Qatar.

The 26-year-old Kenyan posted a word leading time of 1minute 57.68 seconds to win the race ahead of Spain’s Esther Guererro who was placed second 1 minute:59:22 as Great Britain’s Tracey Adelle took the third position.

Faith’s seasons ends perfectly after notching up two victories over 1,000m this year, producing two of the five fastest times in history with her 2:29.15 run in Monaco and 2:29.92 win in Brussels.

She also won in her specialist distance, 1500m, at the Continental Tour Gold meeting in Ostrava.

Her performances give a clue to a possibility of her aiming to double at the Olympics in 2021.

The Doha Diamond League brings to a close the 2020 Diamond league circuit which was revised with some legs being cancelled due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Diamond League Legs in Rabat, London, Zürich, and China and there’s no aggregate scoring system leading up to a final.

After the Doha meet, Kenyan runners shift their focus to October 3rd 2020 World athletics Continental Gold tour in Nairobi.

Over 150 elite athletes are set to grace the Nairobi meet.