154 TVETs equipped with latest machinery, says PS Esther Muoria

With the support AVIC International, a total of 154 Technical and Vocational Training Institutions (TVETs) across the country have been equipped with the latest machinery to boost skills for learners.

This was revealed Monday by Esther Muoria, Principal Secretary, of the State Department for Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET), Ministry of Education during the opening of opening ceremony of the Africa Tech Challenge.

She said the partnership between AVIC and the Government of Kenya has enabled TVET institutions to produce graduates with hands-on experience to meet the labour and industrial demands.

“Through this partnership, 154 TVET institutions have been equipped with modern equipment enabling our institutions produce graduates with a hands-on experience to meet the labour and industrial demands,” said PS Muoria.

The Africa Tech Challenge targets contestants nine countries namely; Kenya, Egypt, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbambwe ,Tanzania, Ghana, Gabon and Còte d’voire.

For this year’s competition, vocational institutions will create teams of four, with one instructor and three students under the age of 24.

The PS urged the contestants to embrace the challenge with an open mind, embrace failure as an opportunity to learn and grow, and leverage on collaborations as a means to unlock your full potential.

“The world needs your ideas, your creativity, and your passion for technology to address the emerging and pressing issues facing the country and globe and shape a better tomorrow,” she said.