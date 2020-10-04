Eliud Kipchoge dethroned as Brigid retains London marathon title

Written By: Bernard Okumu
World record holder Eliud Kipchoge was dethroned as the men’s London marathon champion after finishing 8th in the race held Sunday.

Ethiopia’s Kitata Shura prevailed over his rival Vincent Kipchumba in a sprint finish to become the new champion in 02:05:41.

Kipchumba settled for the second position in 02:05:42 as Ethiopia’s Lemma Sissay came in third 02:05:45

Eliud Kipchoge who was bidding for a fifth London title and a second on the trot drifted from the leading pack with two laps to go to finish 8th in 02:06:49

“I felt cold then I tried to play with the conditions but had a problem with my ear’’, Kipchoge tweeted,

This was Kipchoge’s second marathon loss in 13 races.

Brigid Kosgei retains title

World women’s marathon record holder Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei retained her London title after winning the women’s race in 02:18:58.

American Sarah Hall out sprinted Kenya’s Ruth Chepng’etich with 200m to go to claim second in a lifetime best of 2:22:01

Chepng’etich, 4th fastest on all-time runners list settled for third position 02:22:05.

Brigid the youngest women’s world marathon record holder laid down the gauntlet by pulling away from the Ruth Chepng’etich with four laps to go to race to her second London Marathon title.

This year’s marathon was shunted from its annual April slot on the calendar due to the global outbreak of coronavirus.

The race featured a significantly different route, a looped 19.6 lap around St.James Park.

