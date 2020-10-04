Harambee Stars report to camp ahead of Zambia friendly

Written By: Bernard Okumu
19

 

The national soccer team Harambee Stars, reported to camp  Sunday to kick off their preparations for the forthcoming friendly against Zambia October 9th 2020.

11- local-based players reported to camp and were screened for COVID-19  in line with the protocols sanctioned by the Ministry  of Sports.

Foreign based players  are expected to start checking into camp this week..

Kenya will use the friendly to prepare for the forthcoming back to back 2021 Africa cup of nations qualifier against Comoros in November.

Final Squad

Goalkeepers

Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya)

Defenders

Brian Mandela (Unattached), Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Joash Onyango (Simba, Tanzania), Joseph Okumu (Elfsborg, Sweden), Clarke Oduor (Barnsley, England), David Owino (Mathare United, Kenya), Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Badi Baraka (KCB, Kenya)

Midfielders

Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Francis Kahata (Simba, Tanzania), Eric Johanna (Jonkoping’s Sodra IF, Sweden), Cliff Nyakeya (Masr FC, Egypt), Antony Akumu (Kaiser Chief, South Africa), Hassan Abdallah (Bandari FC, Kenya), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Katana Mohamed (Isloch, Belarus), Austin Otieno (AFC Leopards, Kenya)

Forwards

Elvis Rupia (AFC Leopards, Kenya), Masud Juma (JS Kabylie, Algeria), Timothy Otieno (NAPSA Stars, Zambia), Oscar Wamalwa (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya

 

